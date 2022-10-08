RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Ibrahim Musa, the Head, Corporate Communications of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) in Kaduna, on Friday said bad roads and insecurity were the major challenges of the organisation in Nigeria.

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head.
Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head.

Read Also

He said bad roads and insecurity had been impediments to the service delivery in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Post for Planet”.

Musa lamented that the state of the roads in some locations of the country had frequently caused break down of their vehicles.

He also said insecurity was also a challenge that had limited their service of mail deliveries in parts of the country, noting that it was a setback to the development of NIPOST.

“Our staff are not too safe traveling all over Nigeria for mail deliveries,” he said.

Musa, however, said that the patronage of NIPOST in Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole was impressive.

“We are now digital, we are not as analogue as previous years; any customer that orders items from overseas is paying money to track and trace digitally.

“Based on that, we have been having so much patronage this days and we are always there to serve any customer as desired,” Musa said.

He explained that the road walk was aimed at celebrating the World Postal Day every Oct. 9.

He said that this year’s event was, however, held on Friday because the specific date fell on a Sunday.

He urged the government to improve the security and road condition, to enable them to work better and increase income to the government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

PWDs want inclusion in trainings of FRSC, NURTW

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Gov Ikpeazu inaugurates Abia’s PDP Advisory Council for 2023 elections

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m

Siemens Energy donates N70m digital laboratory UNILAG

Siemens Energy donates N70m digital laboratory UNILAG

Buhari condoles with Bauchi Governor on demise of brother

Buhari condoles with Bauchi Governor on demise of brother

Nigeria spends $100m in feeding 10m pupils - FG

Nigeria spends $100m in feeding 10m pupils - FG

ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

ASUU strike: I don't fight physically, I use court - Ngige

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn