Bad roads, insecurity hindering our operations - NIPOST Head.

He said bad roads and insecurity had been impediments to the service delivery in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Post for Planet”.

Musa lamented that the state of the roads in some locations of the country had frequently caused break down of their vehicles.

He also said insecurity was also a challenge that had limited their service of mail deliveries in parts of the country, noting that it was a setback to the development of NIPOST.

“Our staff are not too safe traveling all over Nigeria for mail deliveries,” he said.

Musa, however, said that the patronage of NIPOST in Kaduna state and Nigeria as a whole was impressive.

“We are now digital, we are not as analogue as previous years; any customer that orders items from overseas is paying money to track and trace digitally.

“Based on that, we have been having so much patronage this days and we are always there to serve any customer as desired,” Musa said.

He explained that the road walk was aimed at celebrating the World Postal Day every Oct. 9.

He said that this year’s event was, however, held on Friday because the specific date fell on a Sunday.