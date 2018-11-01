Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Babies born to older dads may have higher risk of health problems

Babies born to older dads may have higher risk of health problems

The study, based on data from more than 40 million births, also suggested that the age of the father can sway the health of the mother during pregnancy, specifically her risk for developing diabetes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Babies born to older dads may have higher risk of health problems (earth)

A Stanford study linked babies of older fathers with a variety of increased risks at birth, including low birth weight and seizures, though they’re slight.

The paper published on Wednesday in the journal BMJ showed that babies born to fathers of an “advanced paternal age,” which roughly equates to older than 35, are at a higher risk for adverse birth outcomes.

The study, based on data from more than 40 million births, also suggested that the age of the father can sway the health of the mother during pregnancy, specifically her risk for developing diabetes.

The older a father’s age, the greater the risk, according to the study.

For example, men who are 45 or older are 14 per cent more likely to have a child born prematurely, and men 50 or older are 28 per cent more likely to have a child that requires admission to the neonatal intensive care unit.

The researchers organised data based on the fathers’ age: younger than 25; 25 to 34; 35 to 44; 45 to 55; and older than 55 and adjusted for mothers’ age, maternal smoking, race, education and other factors.

The data revealed that once a dad hits age 35, there’s a slight increase in birth risks overall.

With every year that a man ages, he accumulates on average two new mutations in the DNA of his sperm.

Also, the risk of gestational diabetes for pregnant women also increases in line with the age of the father.

Women carrying the child of a man aged 55 years or older have a 34 per cent higher odds of gestational diabetes.

They noted that this was an observational but not a cause-and-effect study and the overall absolute risks of these outcomes still remained low, so fathers don’t have to change their original life plan.

But findings emphasised importance of including men in preconception care.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 "I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria...bullet
2 How more than 10 Shiites were gunned down by soldiers in Abujabullet
3 How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo hails Foundation for distributing relief materials to flood victims
Jimi Agbaje warns that traffic may cripple Lagos economy
Dangote refinery will transform, diversify Nigeria’s economy
This is what Governor Ambode told new Permanent Secretaries
Buhari orders NHIS boss to proceed on administrative leave, appoints Omogo to oversee scheme
This is how dogs could detect malaria by sniffing socks of infected people
NLC rejects N22,500 by govs, tells workers to prepare for strike
State Governors agree on N22,500 as minimum wage
Falana says it’s a shame we don’t know how much oil Nigeria is producing
President Buhari’s remarks at inauguration of Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, Appeal Fund

Local

Canada adopts policy that affects Nigerian asylum seekers
Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian migrants
Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Knights suspend Ochanya’s alleged rapist
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police officers
Aisha Buhari hosts artistes in support of president’s change agenda
X
Advertisement