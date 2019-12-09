Prof. Ademola Tayo, the Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, has condemned the viral sex tape of an expelled female student.

In his reaction to the sex tape which went viral on the internet last month, Tayo described the act by the girl giving the boy a 'blow job' as abnormal.

He said, "It is not normal for a young woman to take the manhood of the man and be swallowing. That is a very dirty thing which should not to be heard,”adding that "the institution had to apply discipline but with love."

Pulse had reported that the lady in the viral sex tape, got expelled after filming herself alongside her lover making out in a rehab centre.

She confessed that the incident took place in April at Saint Bridget Hospital, Abeokuta and not in the school premises.

Tayo, however disclosed to the press that the institution expelled the female student to protect what the institution stands for.

“We had to take that decision in order to protect this institution and to protect its alumni. Because anywhere they go they say the University where they are, they are all prostitutes. They said the girls are always swallowing …and all kinds of ridicule. If we keep mute, in the public opinion they would think that anything goes in the institution. We had to make a statement to show discipline," The Nation quoted the VC.

Tayo further stated that the institution hasn't abandoned the lady and is still in contact with her family and may take her back if she repents.

“But I need to tell you that I signed it off with tears in my eyes as a responsible father. But we are not leaving this young lady to her doom. The pastor called me last week and I prayed with the family. The father called me and said pray with your daughter. I said she is still my daughter. Sometimes discipline is therapeutic. It is when you go that you realise that this is not right what I have done and then you go back to yourself.

“I look forward to a time when this young woman would graduate and be celebrated. It may not be here; I don’t know where but we are not throwing the baby out with the bath water," he added.

Reacting to the leaked video, the university in a statement by its director, communication and marketing, Joshua Suleiman on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, had said the girl in the video and her lover are no longer students of the university.