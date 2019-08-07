The retired general said this on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, when members of the house of representatives minority caucus, led by Ndudi Elumelu visited him at his residence in Minna, Niger state.

While addressing his visitors, he said, “The country is complex and difficult because, there are as many opinions as there are the number of people in the country.”

“Nigeria is a very vibrant society and what is important is the determination, you have to remain very resilient in everything you do for the benefit of the country.”

According to TheCable, the former Head of State praised the leadership of the House of Reps and also urged the lawmakers to put in more efforts for the development of the country.

“I am passionate about observing what is going on in the country; I develop lots of interest in the ongoings across the country and I think the leadership of the House of Representatives, the Speaker, the opposition leadership and everyone. I think you are all doing well,” he said.

“You represent the people and it is what the people wish that you take up. I want to commend you for doing your job honourably and urge you not to give up.

“It is time to settle down to do a lot of good work for your constituency and for the country.”

Explaining the reason for their visit, Elumelu said they came to seek advice on ways to tackle the security challenges in the country.

General Ibrahim Babangida was Nigeria’s military Head of State from August 1985 to August 1993.