Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has boasted that he's become a more successful businessman ever since he was dismissed over a corruption scandal.

Lawal was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2017 based on the recommendation of a Presidential Investigation Panel headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

His dismissal came months after he was suspended by the president due to allegations of his complicity in the misappropriation of funds earmarked for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) through the Presidential Initiative on North East (PINE).

He was indicted by an ad-hoc Senate committee who alleged that he had awarded a contract of over N200 million to dispose of 'invasive plant species' in IDP camps to a company where he had vested interest.

While speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Septemberr 17, 2018, Lawal said his dismissal has been a blessing in disguise as he's now earning more money than he was before he was appointed SGF.

He said, "Let me shock you, before I came into government, I have been in business, I was a very successful businessman. I am a world-renowned IT consultant and I have a very large farm, spanning over 1,000 hectares, which I abandoned to join governance.

"I was earning N930, 000 monthly as the SGF, now that I have returned to my farm and reactivated it after my sack, I now have 4,000 hectares under cultivation.

"Last year, I earned close to half a billion naira from my farm proceeds, I have a cattle ranch that I am developing gradually and I am back to IT consultancy, life is now good.

"Everything that happened to a man is for his own good; my sack I would say is rather a blessing in disguise."

I'm not guilty - Lawal

Lawal has always maintained his innocence and insisted again on Monday that he has nothing to fear because the allegations against him are false.

He said, "Let me tell you, nothing happened to me. Right from the beginning of the saga, I knew that the whole thing was fabricated and that was why I did not give any damn from the beginning.

"The reason some people don't like me is that I am so confident of myself. Did you hear me defend myself at that time, I didn't do it and I will not do it because I know that they are fabricated."

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) briefly took Lawal in for questioning in January , but many have expressed displeasure with how the investigation has been conducted so far.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television's Hard Copy in June, Lawal said he's happy that the EFCC is finally involved in the matter as it's the most effective way to prove his innocence.