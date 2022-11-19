RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC to appeal against dismissal of grass cutting fraud leveled against Babachir Lawal

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC says it will appeal against Friday’s ruling by Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which dismissed a case of corruption against former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal.

Babachir Lawal was suspended over conflict of interest allegations
Babachir Lawal was suspended over conflict of interest allegations

He held that the EFCC did not establish that Lawal was a member of the Presidential Initiative for the North East that awarded the contract.

He added that the anti-graft agency also did not establish that Lawal was a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval of the contract.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren stated on Friday in Abuja, however, that it would obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.

Lawal, his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar and Apeh Monday were prosecuted by the EFCC alongside two companies, Rholavision Engineering and Josmon Technologies.

They were charged with an amended 10-count charge of fraud, diversion of N544 million public funds and criminal conspiracy.

