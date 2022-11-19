EFCC to appeal against dismissal of grass cutting fraud leveled against Babachir Lawal

He held that the EFCC did not establish that Lawal was a member of the Presidential Initiative for the North East that awarded the contract.

He added that the anti-graft agency also did not establish that Lawal was a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval of the contract.

EFCC’s spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren stated on Friday in Abuja, however, that it would obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.

Lawal, his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar and Apeh Monday were prosecuted by the EFCC alongside two companies, Rholavision Engineering and Josmon Technologies.