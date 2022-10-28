Ayade’s yearly budgets embarrassing, irresponsible – PDP

Speaking with news men on Friday, October 28, 2022, the chairman of the party, Vena Ikem said: "It is madness to budget in a single year N330 Billion whereas the entire revenue accruals to the State from the federation account from 2015, June when he took over to July 2022 is N249 Billion.

“This irresponsible pretension to budgeting is an embarrassment to the State and has gone on for seven years.”

The PDP chairman said it was a shame that Governor Ayade is only making a mockery of himself, adding that the whole country had seen him as a jester.

He said details from the National Bureau of Statistics had shown the hollowness of the budget, adding that it is a worthless piece of expenditure planning.

What happened: Ayade of Cross River State had presented before the state House of Assembly, a budget proposal of N330b for the 2023 fiscal year.

The governor said the budget christened ‘Budget of Quantum Infinitum’, was targeted at the citizens and to complete and commission all his projects.

Ayade's budget breakdown: He broke down the budget as follows, N130b for recurrent expenditure which is 39 percent of the budget and N200b for capital expenditure, which is 61 percent of the budget.