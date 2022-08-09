RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ayade threatens to sanction erring public servants who are allegedly still owed their June salaries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has threatened to sanction erring civil and public servants in the state’s establishment to achieve enhanced productivity.

Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)
Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)

The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Deputy Press Secretary, Mr Linus Obogo on Tuesday in Calabar.

Read Also

Ayade said he had directed Mr Timothy Akwaji, the state’s Head of Service, to step up monitoring of civil and public servants to entrench discipline and efficiency in the workforce.

He said effective monitoring became necessary to achieve the desired productivity in the state’s Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) as well as curtailing the excesses of officers.

“This directive which is to ensure punctuality as well as deal with issues of truancy among civil and public servants, is intended to reawaken the zeal and virtues that make the service unique.

“In light of this, any member of staff found wanting shall face appropriate sanction in line with the provisions of the civil service rule,” he said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN), a civil servant who preferred anonymity, said civil servants in the state were coping in spite being owed salaries.

“It is sad that the state government would always want to pick on the civil servants who are actually sustaining the state.

“We are in August and some workers in the state are still being owed June salary and no one has received anything for July, yet workers are still going to work.

“I think the governor should rather commend the workforce,” he stated.

Another civil servant from the Ministry of Education, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said no one should give the civil servants in the State a bad name.

He said that civil servants in the state were trying their best in spite not getting their legitimate salary as and when due.

The source said that it was also difficult for civil servants to get their gratuity and pension when they retire from service.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

NYSC to encourage corps members with start-up loans- D-G

Ukraine war may cost German economy €260bn by 2030- Study

Ukraine war may cost German economy €260bn by 2030- Study

FG inaugurates Africa’s 1st Meter Museum in Lagos

FG inaugurates Africa’s 1st Meter Museum in Lagos

Ayade threatens to sanction erring public servants who are allegedly still owed their June salaries

Ayade threatens to sanction erring public servants who are allegedly still owed their June salaries

2023: Masquerades will not be allowed to attend political rallies

2023: Masquerades will not be allowed to attend political rallies

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

Ondo, Edo, Bauchi account for 10 new Lassa fever cases —NCDC

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

DG urges NYSC members to accept postings in good faith

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Again, students appeal to FG to meet ASUU’s demands

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South

Rufai Oseni

AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi