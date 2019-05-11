The Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has accused the outgoing governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun of disliking Ijebu people.

While speaking during the 3rd Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance Lecture, the monarch said despite Amosun’s dislike for people of Ijebu extraction in the state, he likes him.

“Amosun does not like the Ijebu people but he is my friend. He loves me and he is close to me, but when you claim to love me and hate Ijebu people, automatically, you hate me too,” he said.

The traditional ruler, however, commended the governor who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga for his support.

“I must thank Governor Amosun because he stood by me but that is not enough. For you to have thrown stones at an Ijebu person, you have thrown stones at me.

“So, whatever has happened has happened and is gone. So, I want us all to come together and do things together so that we can together achieve our desired country.”

Speaking about the situation of the country, Awujale said his people are tired of the way the country is being run.

He said, “Many people are fed up with the situation of things in the country because many of the things in our hands now are fake. When everybody is tired of the situation, we must go back to the way we did things in the olden days ultimately.

“In those days, the traditional ruler was the government the people picked for themselves. But now, they are now motor park boys who come from the politicians.

“But what do we do? May God save us all from this. To correct this, we must go back to the way we did things in the olden era when the people picked one of them.”

According to Punch, the 3rd Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance Lecture was organized to celebrate Awujale’s 85th birthday and 59th year on the throne.

The lecture titled: ‘Grassroots: The Soft Underbelly of Nigeria’s Political Architecture’ was delivered by by Prof Ayo Olukotun of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.