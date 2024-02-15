Awkward moment Shetimma asks Fubara to greet Wike during meeting with Tinubu

The incident happened when Fubara attended a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the State Governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The meeting had more than 27 governors and the Deputy Governor of Bauchi in attendance. The Vice President, National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, some ministers and other government functionaries also joined the gathering.

As everyone was getting ready for the commencement of the meeting, Fubara can be seen in a video walking briskly towards where Shettima and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, were seated.

The Rivers Governor shook the Vice President's hand while assuming a slightly bent position as a mark of respect. However, while making the same gesture with Akume, Shettima called on Fubara and pointed him in the direction where Wike was seated.

Apparently, Fubara had walked past his predecessor earlier without realising it, or at least that was what the reaction on his face suggested.

He proceeded to the minister immediately, and they both exchanged a handshake before the Governor found his way back to his seat.

Once political allies, Wike and Fubara are no longer the best of friends after a disagreement broke out between them over the governance of Rivers State.

The minister was instrumental in the emergence of his successor, but the latter hinted his political benefactor had become overbearing and dictatorial in the affairs of the state.

Their disagreement birthed a political crisis in Rivers State, leading to the bombing and later demolition of the state House Assembly building.