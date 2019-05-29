The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Taofik Gani, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party’s advice came shortly after Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, were sworn-in at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Gani advised Sanwo-Olu to adopt positivism and eschew politics of vendetta if he must succeed as governor.

He advised the governor to see all the people as his constituency, urging him to design policies and programmes to better their lots.

Gani urged Sanwo-Olu not to use his time as governor to settle political scores.

The publicity secretary also advised Sanwo-Olu to choose his cabinet members on merit, urging him to shun mediocrity and partisanship.

He hailed the immediate governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for his achievements in office.

He urged the new administration to consolidate on Ambode’s achievements.

”We PDP in Lagos regret not winning since 1999. Lagosians would have experienced true development in all areas going by the huge resources at the disposal of the state.

”However, we are patriotic and non-partisan enough to acknowledge that the achievements of Ambode would challenge his successor.

”Sanwo-Olu should do his best and be wary of sycophants who might want to mislead him into doing the wrong things.

”As a party in opposition, we will be resolute to play our opposition roles and always engage the present government in constructive criticisms,” he said.