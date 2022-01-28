IPMAN’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that the fuel price had not changed.
Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians
Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Friday, urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying of fuel, saying there were enough products on ground.
NAN reports that Yakubu was reacting to the current fuel scarcity and long queues of vehicles at filling stations noticed in some areas in Abuja.
He described the panic purchase and long queues as unnecessary, as the Federal Government had suspended fuel subsidy removal, for now.
“I advise Nigerians to stop panic buying, as we have enough premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, on ground.
“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available and avoid any impulse buying,” he said.
However, some motorists, who spoke with NAN, expressed disappointment over the development, urging filling stations that had fuel to sell to the public.
One of them, Mrs Ese Osas, decried the refusal of some filling station owners to sell to the motorists, thus making them go through unnecessary stress.
