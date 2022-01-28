Avoid panic buying, Petrol Marketers urge Nigerians

NAN reports that Yakubu was reacting to the current fuel scarcity and long queues of vehicles at filling stations noticed in some areas in Abuja.

He described the panic purchase and long queues as unnecessary, as the Federal Government had suspended fuel subsidy removal, for now.

“I advise Nigerians to stop panic buying, as we have enough premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, on ground.

“We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available and avoid any impulse buying,” he said.

However, some motorists, who spoke with NAN, expressed disappointment over the development, urging filling stations that had fuel to sell to the public.