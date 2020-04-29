Odusanya, a Professor of Public Health, Lagos State University, College of Medicine (LASUCOM), gave the advice on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke at the first virtual public lecture organised by the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo,

entitled: “COVID-19: What You Need To Know and How To Cope”.

The expert said that the most effective way to prevent contracting the Coronavirus remains regular washing of hands with soap and water and use of alcohol based sanitisers.

Odusanya, also a former Provost of LASUCOM and Directorate of Research Management and Innovation, said that other precautionary measures were maintaining social distancing and avoiding large gathering of people.

He decried the claims that the disease could be cured by taking Chloroquine or any of the antioxidants such as garlic, ginger, lemon and vitamin C.

Odusanya said that there was no know cure of the disease for now.

“Instead, I advice people to live a healthy lifestyle by eating healthy, having sufficient sleep and regular exercise,” he said.

Odusanya, however, said there were three pillars of treating the virus which include: rehydration, medicines for fever, and medicines to prevent secondary bacterial infection.

Also, Dr Bolanle Ola, a Public Mental Health Expert, said that contrary to popular misconception, consumption of alcohol to prevent Coronavirus portends danger to individual.

“It is not true that alcohol prevents someone from contracting Coronavirus.

“Avoid alcohol consumption; it is risky and makes people to be violent.

“Attention should be paid to the psychological wellbeing of individuals as they seek to cope with the pandemic.

“Managing pandemic with less attention to psychological factors will lead to disaster and success in fighting COVID-19 is hinged on psychological preparedness,” Ola said.

He advised Nigerians to take care of their body by eating healthy, well-balanced meals, engage in regular exercise and have quality sleep.

“People should connect virtually with others by regularly talking to their trusted people about their concerns.

“They should also take regular break from activities, and as well take time to unwind by doing interesting activities,” he said.