Late Abdullahi, who also served as the military Governor of Kano State under him when he (Buhari) was the Military Head of State, died after a brief illness in Germany and was buried in Kano on Friday.

According to a statement by a presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, President Buhari, in a condolence message delivered by a Federal Government delegation led his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari in Kano, paid rich tributes to the late Abdullahi.

Shehu, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said the president observed that his services to the military, the FCT, the old Kano State and the nation as a whole would be long remembered.

“He will be missed by his family and the nation for a long time,” the President said.

The presidential aide revealed that the delegation was received by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House and by the Emir of Hadejia, Dr Adamu Maje Haruna, at the residence of the late Abdullahi.

He said, “both leaders thanked President Buhari for identifying with their people at this sad moment.’’

President Buhari also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the Talban Katsina, Amb. Zakari Ibrahim, who lost a 36-year old son, Shamsuddeen Zakari following a brief illness.

President Buhari, through the delegation, prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

The delegation was also on a condolence mission to the family home of late Alhaji Abdulrahman Na-Kano Rafindadi, who died at the age of 85, after a protracted illness.

The late Rafindadi left behind a large family, including Mr Nuraddeen Rafindadi, the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and Mahey Rasheed, formerly of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a message delivered on his behalf, President Buhari expressed sadness over the passing away of the Rafindadi, saying that his death “marked an end to an illustrious scholarly career.

“He will be long remembered as a great patriot and an inspirational scholar”.

Before leaving Katsina, according to the presidential media aide, the delegation took part in the marriage engagement ceremonies involving the Personal Physician to the President, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi, which took place in Dutsinma.

Aside the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the delegation also included the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, Senior Special Assistants to the President Sarki Abba, Ya’u Darazo and Garba Shehu.

Others were Musa Daura, Nuhu Sani and Hamisu Sani, a Personal Assistant to the President.