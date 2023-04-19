Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport

The ultimatum was given on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, during a procession to the airport's international wing.

The Unions and their demands

The unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Employees (NAAPE), are demanding the implementation of conditions of service, halt in the demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos, payment of relocation allowances, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the first day of their two-day warning strike, the unions barricaded access roads and locked the offices of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The activities of these agencies were paralysed during the strike.

The action

Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, General Secretary of ANAP, assured that after the seven-day ultimatum, they would proceed with a total shutdown, cutting Nigeria off from other countries.

He explained that the aviation workers' demands have not been met for eight years, and there is no check and balance in the aviation sector.