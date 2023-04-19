Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport
The unions gave a seven-day ultimatum after a two-day warning strike that halted the activities of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The ultimatum was given on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, during a procession to the airport's international wing.
The Unions and their demands
The unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Employees (NAAPE), are demanding the implementation of conditions of service, halt in the demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos, payment of relocation allowances, among others.
On the first day of their two-day warning strike, the unions barricaded access roads and locked the offices of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The activities of these agencies were paralysed during the strike.
The action
Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, General Secretary of ANAP, assured that after the seven-day ultimatum, they would proceed with a total shutdown, cutting Nigeria off from other countries.
He explained that the aviation workers' demands have not been met for eight years, and there is no check and balance in the aviation sector.
Takeout: Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has urged the workers to embrace dialogue instead of industrial action. It remains to be seen if the government will meet the demands of the aviation unions to avert a total shutdown of the MMIA.
