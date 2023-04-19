The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport

Ima Elijah

The unions gave a seven-day ultimatum after a two-day warning strike that halted the activities of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Lagos International Airport
Lagos International Airport

Recommended articles

The ultimatum was given on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, during a procession to the airport's international wing.

The unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Employees (NAAPE), are demanding the implementation of conditions of service, halt in the demolition of aviation agencies’ offices in Lagos, payment of relocation allowances, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the first day of their two-day warning strike, the unions barricaded access roads and locked the offices of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The activities of these agencies were paralysed during the strike.

Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, General Secretary of ANAP, assured that after the seven-day ultimatum, they would proceed with a total shutdown, cutting Nigeria off from other countries.

He explained that the aviation workers' demands have not been met for eight years, and there is no check and balance in the aviation sector.

Takeout: Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Aviation has urged the workers to embrace dialogue instead of industrial action. It remains to be seen if the government will meet the demands of the aviation unions to avert a total shutdown of the MMIA.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu congratulates Fintiri, asks police to investigate Adamawa election

Tinubu congratulates Fintiri, asks police to investigate Adamawa election

Tinubu’s loyalists distribute textile materials to Muslims for Sallah

Tinubu’s loyalists distribute textile materials to Muslims for Sallah

Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport

Aviation Unions threaten total shutdown of Lagos International Airport

BREAKING: Oyo broadcasting station on fire

BREAKING: Oyo broadcasting station on fire

Ayade explains why government assets are missing in Cross River

Ayade explains why government assets are missing in Cross River

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Kebbi State Gov.-elect, deputy

INEC issues Certificates of Return to Kebbi State Gov.-elect, deputy

Wike tells churches to avoid politicians who only patronise them during election

Wike tells churches to avoid politicians who only patronise them during election

Peter Obi declares loyalty to Abure as Labour Party crisis lingers

Peter Obi declares loyalty to Abure as Labour Party crisis lingers

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

The impact of the smoking ban on UK Bingo Halls

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK