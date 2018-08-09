Strike: Aviation union issues 7-day ultimatum to NAHCO management

news

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of Nigeria Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) to begin a review of workers’ conditions of service or face a showdown.

The General Secretary of the union, Mr Olayinka Abioye, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

Abioye said that if the NAHCO management did not begin the process, the union would be forced to shutdown NAHCO operations across the country.

He said that the conditions of service had not been reviewed for the past 10 years.

The general secretary said the management had been using delay tactics, and had failed to respond to the workers’ proposal for a review since struggle began two years ago.

“However, we are still hoping that the management will come to terms with the realities on ground and do justice to the demands of workers,” Abioye said.

Reacting, the spokesman for NAHCO, Mr Tayo Ajakaiye, said discussions were ongoing as regards the workers’ request for review of their conditions of service.