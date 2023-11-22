Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at ₦4,562.51 in October - NBS
The October price represented an 8.89% increase, compared to what was obtained in September.
This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for October 2023 released on Wednesday in Abuja. The report said the October price represented an 8.89% increase, compared to what was obtained in September.
The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 1.76% from ₦4,483.75 recorded in October 2022 to ₦4,562.51 in October 2023. On state profile analysis, the report showed that Kano recorded the highest average price at ₦5,181.43 for 5kg cooking gas , followed by Adamawa at ₦5,142.86, and Ogun at ₦5,093.75.
It said on the other hand, Ebonyi recorded the lowest price at ₦3,971.43, followed by Osun and Edo at ₦4,000 and ₦4,025.00, respectively. Analysis by zone showed that the North-West recorded the highest average retail price at ₦4,7382.20 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at ₦4,662.62.
“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at ₦4,088.65,” the NBS said.
Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 14.04% on a month-on-month basis from ₦9,247.40 in September 2023 to ₦10,545.87 in October 2023. The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 4.93% on a year-on-year basis from ₦10,050.53 recorded in October 2022 to ₦10,545.87 in October.
State profile analysis showed that Edo recorded the highest average retail price of ₦12,536.88 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at ₦12,050.00 and Delta at ₦11,987.50.
On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Zamfara at ₦9,050.00, followed by Lagos and Oyo at ₦9,071.05 and ₦9,407.14, respectively. The report said the South-East recorded the lowest price at ₦9,847.42.
Similarly, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose to ₦1,303.16 in October 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing an increase of 0.32%, compared to the ₦1,299.03 recorded in September.
According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for October, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 25.18% from ₦1,041.05 in October 2022.
On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at ₦1,676.19 per litre of kerosene in October, followed by Abia at ₦1,555.21 and Abuja at ₦1,541.67.
“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at ₦1,034.29, followed by Kebbi at ₦1,133.33 and Enugu at ₦1,134.52.”
The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at ₦1,404.49, followed by the North-West at ₦1,371.03. It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at ₦1,221.22.
The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in October 2023 was ₦4,581.89 indicating a 4.63% increase from ₦4,379.31 recorded in September.
“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 30.28% from ₦3,516.87 recorded in October 2022.
On state profile analysis, it showed that Taraba recorded the highest average retail price at ₦5,500 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Lagos at ₦5,484.38 and Adamawa at ₦5,214.29.
On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at ₦3,108.33, followed by Rivers and Ogun at ₦3,860.00 and ₦3,900.00, respectively.
Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦5,096.83, followed by the North-West at ₦4,773.87.
“The South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at ₦4,017.76,” the NBS said.
