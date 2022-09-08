Average daily PMS truck-out stands at 66.89m litres – Authority.

The authority said during a recent interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, the media had quoted 62.9 million litres as the 2022 baseline daily truck out projection.

It said for clarity, the figure provided was used in 2021 solely to forecast the expected revenue for 2022 and did not in any way translate to the actual truck out volume for this year.

“In line with NMDPA mandate as provided in the Petroleum Industry Act to ensure transparency in the oil and gas industry, the authority publishes on its website (www.nmdpra.gov.ng/daily-truckout) the actual daily truck-out.

“As can be verified from the website, the actual daily truck-out from January to July, 2022 stands at 66.89 million litres,” it said.

According to the authority, the Federal Government Medium Term Expenditure and Revenue Framework (MTERF) which is a three-year forward looking budgetary tool, comprises contributions from various agencies.

It added that the authority and its legacy agencies annually provided truck-out forecasts for the planning purpose.