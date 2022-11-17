RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Auxiliary: Oyo transport union boss docked for destroying APC billboards

The Chairman, Park Management System (PMS), Oyo State, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as, Auxiliary, was on Thursday docked for allegedly destroying billboards of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), valued at N4.2 million.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Sunday Fatola, said that the defendant and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offences as charged.

“The defendant, on Nov. 13, at Igboora, at about 6.50 p.m., was alleged to have wilfully and unlawfully damaged APC billboards bearing the pictures of the party’s presidential, governorship and House of Representatives candidates, valued at N1.2 million.

“Also, on Nov. 13, at about 11.00 a.m. at Ido, in Omi-Adio Magisterial Area, Lamidi allegedly conspired with others to wilfully and unlawfully damage APC billboard, bearing the picture of Aderemi Oseni, the party’s House of Representatives candidate valued at N3 million,” Fatola said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 249 (d), 451 and 517 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The PMS chairman, whose followers filled up the court’s premises in a disciplined manner, was represented by Mr J. D. Olaniyan and Mr F. S. Gbadamosi.

Olaniyan told the court that the charges preferred against his client were politically motivated, and as such, were bailable.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail on self recognition and on most liberal terms.

“The defendant, being the Chairman of PMS in the state, is not an ordinary person.

“He is a responsible person, so, he cannot run away and he will, surely, present himself in court,” Olaniyan told the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, however, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oladiran, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Feb. 2 for hearing.

