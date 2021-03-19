The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three men for alleged false whistleblowing against the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Theophilus Omambala, Lawal Umar, and Alexander Danjuma before the FCT High Court on one count charge bordering on false and misleading information on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The agency said the trio gave false information to its officers regarding monies stashed at Ogbeh's residence in the Lugbe District of the capital city.

The information turned out to be false, untrue, and misleading, according to a statement released by the EFCC on Friday, March 19.

The agency accused the defendants of committing an offence punishable under Section 39(2) (b) of the EFCC Establishment Act (2004).

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, but Justice Musa Usman rejected the oral application for bail made by their counsel, A.I. Na-jirgi.

The judge insisted on a formal bail application which should be filed before the next adjourned date of June 21.

The defendants are to be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje pending determination of a formal bail application.

The Federal Government's whistleblowing policy allows members of the public to provide information about financial malpractice, mismanagement of public funds, fraud, and other such violations to authorities.

A whistleblower responsible for providing authorities with information that directly leads to the recovery of stolen public funds and assets may be entitled to between 2.5% to 5.0% of amount recovered.