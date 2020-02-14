Dr Sanusi Jimah, Rector of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo, on Friday warned newly-admitted students of the institution against exchanging money for grade.

Jimah gave the warning at the 38th Matriculation ceremony of the 2019/2020 academic session of the institution.

He said that any student caught in the act would be sanctioned, saying that the management would not hesitate to expel such student.

“I want to remind you that the polytechnic does not encourage cultism and it does not encourage any form of exam malpractice.

“The institution does not permit blocking, sorting and exchange of money for grades.

“The consequences for these misdemeanor range from rustication to outright expulsion from the polytechnic,’’ he said.

Jimah said that 10, 951 students were admitted into the institution, of which 6,528 would pursue National Diploma (ND) while 4,423 would go through the Higher National Diploma (HND) courses.

He urged the students to imbibe dialogue, peaceful co-existence, discipline and hard work to excel in their studies.

He gave the assurance that the staff and management would provide the enabling environment for students to excel.

“Management intends to sustain the high academic standards for which the polytechnic is known.

“Management is also committed to ensuring a safe and secured environment in the pursuit of academic work.

“To this end, classroom infrastructure is being expanded; quality staffers are being recruited; modern equipment and facilities are also provided to improve learning experience, ‘’ the rector said.

Similarly, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, Vice-Chancellor, Edo University, Iyamoh, also said that 503 students gained admission out of the 689 that were offered admission by Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Aluyor made this known at the 5th Matriculation ceremony for 2019/2020 academic session of the institution.

“I want to congratulate you for being found worthy to be admitted into Edo University, Iyamoh.

“I advise you to make the best use of the facilities provided by the institution to enhance your learning.