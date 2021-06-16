Atuche, former Bank PHB MD sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for N25.7b fraud
A former Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Ugo Anyanwu, was also sentenced to four years imprisonment.
Atuche was convicted for defrauding the bank of N25.7 billion.
In a 10-hour judgment, Justice Lateefa Okunnu held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed fraud.
The court, however, discharged Atuche’s wife Elizabeth, who was facing trial alongside the duo.
Details later…
