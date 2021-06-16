RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atuche, former Bank PHB MD sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for N25.7b fraud

Authors:

bayo wahab

A former Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Ugo Anyanwu, was also sentenced to four years imprisonment.

Francis Atuche sentenced to six years imprisoment (Thisday)
An Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court has sentenced the former managing director of the defunct Bank PHB Plc, Francis Atuche to six years imprisonment.

Atuche was convicted for defrauding the bank of N25.7 billion.

A former Chief Financial Officer of the bank, Ugo Anyanwu, was also sentenced to four years imprisonment.

In a 10-hour judgment, Justice Lateefa Okunnu held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed fraud.

The court, however, discharged Atuche’s wife Elizabeth, who was facing trial alongside the duo.

Details later…

