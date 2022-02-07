RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Attempted Coup: Buhari receives briefing on situation in Guinea Bissau

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]
President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coup was, however, aborted by loyal forces in that country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman discloses this on Sunday in a statement in Abuja.

He said that Buhari was updated on the development on the sidelines of the African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government holding in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Adesina said that the Nigerian President met with Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who gave graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

“They attempted to kill President Embalo. They destroyed the presidential palace with bazookas, killed 11 young people. It took about five hours to restore order. It was a nightmare,” she said.

Buhari pledged to consult with other ECOWAS leaders on how full normalcy could be restored to the embattled country at the shortest possible time.

News Agency Of Nigeria

