Shocked Buhari vows Chief of Army Staff Attahiru won't die in vain

Attahiru and some other military officers were on board a military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna State on Friday, May 21, 2021.

The crash happened near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday evening, according to a brief statement by the Nigerian Air Force.

Buhari described the crash as a 'mortal blow' to the efforts of the Armed Forces to end security challenges in Nigeria, but said the death of the officers won't be in vain.

The president condoled with the families of the deceased and described them as heroes who paid the ultimate price in service of the country.

Attahiru was appointed the top Army chief in January to replace the retired Tukur Buratai.

He had made numerous promises to improve the military's effectiveness, especially in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the north east region.

Friday's crash is the third aircraft of the Air Force that has crashed in the past three months.