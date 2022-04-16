Attacks on public facilities in Anambra sign of desperation — Police

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Awka that intelligence gathering on the criminal elements was at its peak, stressing that the command had gathered fact-based dossiers of criminal arrowheads.

“Intelligence gathering is at its peak and we have dossiers on them, we have gathered lots of information about the arrowheads of this criminality“, he told NAN.

The top police officer said that the criminals were beginning to see that the command under the leadership CP Echeng Echeng was taking the battle to them.

“It is clear that the battle has been taken to them as evident in their sack from their camps where they have been dislodged and are now feeling the heat.

“What they are doing now is to ‘latch out’ to retain relevance by attacking the local government secretariats and police stations.

“It is only a matter of time for them to be smoked and flushed out and full peace and security will be restored to Anambra.

“Usually, before it gets soft, it gets tough, that is the stage we are in now. We shall continue to do everything we can to protect the people and safeguard facilities,” the top cop said.

He disclosed that the morale of police personnel in the state was high in spite of the prevailing challenges.

He said that the recent review and promotion effected by the Inspector General of Police had further bolstered the confidence of police officers to serve the country.

He praised Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for his commitment to protecting lives and property, as well as his support for security agencies since his inauguration in March.

“The governor is winning the war against insecurity with a perfect combination of dialogue and kinetic approaches.

“The governor is doing a lot both on the dialogue and security front to address grievances.

“He places so much premium on security and his support to security is total.

“The morale of our personnel is high, the commitment of the government and the Police Force to their welfare, wellbeing and safety has ensured that their morale remains very high.