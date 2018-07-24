Pulse.ng logo
According to Iheanacho, the order was given by the AIG  during a security meeting with the Commissioners of Police under the zone.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), zone 5, Rasheed Akintunde, has ordered Commands under the zone to embark on manhunt for Bandits and other criminals.

A statement signed by DSP Emeka Iheanacho, Police Public Relations Officer of the zone, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Benin, on Tuesday said the directive followed recent attacks on police officers in the area.

Commissioners of Police under the zone.
Commissioners of Police under the zone.

He said Akintunde condemned the attacks on policemen in Edo and Delta Commands which resulted in the death of policemen and ordered the Commissioners of Police in both States to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

He also said that the AIG described the situation as appalling and ordered the arrest of the criminals.

According to the spokesman, the AIG also advised officers to be security conscious and professional in the discharge of their duties.

He warned criminals to steer clear of the zone or be made to face the wrath of the law.

He said that the AIG warned that the use of illegal firearms remained prohibited and anyone found in possession of those arms would be arrested and prosecuted.

Akintunde reaffirmed the commitment of the Zonal Command to ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people of Bayelsa, Delta and Edo, at all times.

He said the recent attacks on Policemen in different parts of the zone would not deter officers from carrying out their constitutional duties as the command remained resolute in its fight against crime and criminality.

“Apart from the recent attack on policemen, the AIG also reviewed other crime situations such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and murder in the zone which he said had gone down considerably,” he said.

The AIG noted that several arrests, recoveries and other breakthroughs had been made in these areas and commended officers and men of the zone for their tireless efforts and urged them not to relent.

He further reminded the public that security was the responsibility of all citizens and called for continued support for the police through provision of useful information that would help in the detection and arrest of criminals.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Police Delta, Muhammad Mustapha, his Edo counterpart, Johnson Kokumo, and that of Bayelsa, Don Awunah, as well as other senior officers in the zone. 

