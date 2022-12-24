ADVERTISEMENT
Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) says attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pose a great threat to the 2023 general elections.

Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group. (TheWill)
Ekemezie said that the security agencies must up their game to tackle continuous attacks on INEC facilities.

With less than three months to the general election, security agencies must up their game by way of intelligence gathering if the poll must hold unhindered.

“The 2023 election will hold across the country on Feb. 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, the Governorship and States House of Assembly Election will hold on March 2023.

“INEC should be conscious that the world is watching us.We condemn in strong terms the ugly and alarming trend of burning INEC offices and materials in recent times.

“This dangerous and criminal act if unchecked could pose a grave danger to the 2023 general election,” he said.

Ekemezie described the attacks as acts of arson, and unpatriotic and wondered why some people have constituted themselves into enemies of Nigeria’s democracy, peace, and common sense.

News Agency Of Nigeria
