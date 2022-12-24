Attacks on INEC facilities, great threat to 2023 poll - Group

Ekemezie said that the security agencies must up their game to tackle continuous attacks on INEC facilities.

“With less than three months to the general election, security agencies must up their game by way of intelligence gathering if the poll must hold unhindered.

“The 2023 election will hold across the country on Feb. 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, the Governorship and States House of Assembly Election will hold on March 2023.

“INEC should be conscious that the world is watching us.We condemn in strong terms the ugly and alarming trend of burning INEC offices and materials in recent times.

“This dangerous and criminal act if unchecked could pose a grave danger to the 2023 general election,” he said.