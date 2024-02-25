ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi argued that BDC operators play a role in all economies, including the world’s most developed countries.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

The former Anambra State Governor said the clampdown on the BDCs by government agencies was ill-advised and capable of worsening the forex situation.

He declared this in a post on his X account on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Obi's comments come some days after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conducted raids against illegal operators of BDC across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Labour Party presidential candidate described the action as a wrong approach to resolving the exchange rate crisis because BDC are not primary suppliers of forex.

“The recent reported attacks and disruption of the business activities of Bureaux de Change (BDCs) operators in different urban centres across the country by Government Agencies, are ill-advised and wrongly directed,” Obi said.

“Rather than solve the problem, the action will further escalate and worsen the exchange rate situation in the country.

“The BDCs are not the primary suppliers of forex nor do they create demand. They only provide a market to sellers and buyers of foreign currency.”

“To think that the BDCs are the cause of the declining value of the Naira is a smack on rational economic thinking,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi argued that BDC operators play a role in all economies, including the world’s most developed countries.

He stressed the importance for government officials to appropriately comprehend how the modern economy functions and tailor their efforts accordingly.

The only way to shore up the value of our currency is to move the country from consumption to production, especially export-led production, and fight corruption, which allows unproductive money to pursue the available supply of foreign currency.

“As long as Nigeria remains an unproductive economy and corruption continues unfettered with people in possession of unproductive excess cash, the value of our currency will continue to depreciate,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG

Don't join hardship protests, rallies - Afenifere cautions Yorubas

Don't join hardship protests, rallies - Afenifere cautions Yorubas

Lagos govt makes corps member mocked for entertaining pupils Youth Ambassador

Lagos govt makes corps member mocked for entertaining pupils Youth Ambassador

SERAP drags Governors, Wike to court over 'missing ₦40trn LG allocations'

SERAP drags Governors, Wike to court over 'missing ₦40trn LG allocations'

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria agrees to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Aba power plant, 3 roads constructed by Otti on Monday

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

​Why we lifted sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso - ECOWAS

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Boko Haram destroys 330KVA power towers in Yobe

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers place cones on the Third Mainland Bridge (Pulse)

FG shuts Lagos Island-bound side of Third Mainland Bridge

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

APC chieftain asks Tinubu to set up task force to monitor grains distribution

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi [DailyPostNG]

Pregnant woman among 10 people killed by Lassa fever in Ebonyi

Hardship: Atiku knocks Tinubu over 'hurriedly put together' forex policy

I have better ideas - Atiku knocks Tinubu over hurriedly put together forex policy