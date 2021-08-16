RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Attack on Kaduna community leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

The government has condemned the incident as a 'mindless attack on innocent citizens'.

Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at State Security Council meeting [KDSG]

Unidentified attackers have killed three people and injured one resident of Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The killers attacked the village late on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and also burnt one car, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Amos Bulus, Bulus Swam, and Simon Akut were identified as the deceased victims, while the injured Kezia (full name unknown) received medical treatment.

Kaduna deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who's currently acting governor, condemned the incident as a 'mindless attack on innocent citizens'.

The attack happened hours after the government reported five dead during another attack on Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

A security report by the government last month showed at least 545 people have been killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

