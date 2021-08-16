Attack on Kaduna community leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

The killers attacked the village late on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and also burnt one car, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Amos Bulus, Bulus Swam, and Simon Akut were identified as the deceased victims, while the injured Kezia (full name unknown) received medical treatment.

Kaduna deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who's currently acting governor, condemned the incident as a 'mindless attack on innocent citizens'.

The attack happened hours after the government reported five dead during another attack on Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.