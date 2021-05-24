Attack: INEC says it's still assessing level of damage to Anambra office

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC state office was attacked by armed men at about 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Orji, however, confirmed that the Collation Centre and store block were razed down.

He also confirmed that six operational vehicles were burnt by the attackers, while the administrative block remains intact.

“I cannot address you now. I need to fix things first but you can see everything here for yourselves.

“Our Collation Centre was burnt, part of our store and about six operational vehicles were also burnt.

“We don’t know the level of damage yet, that is why I say you should give us time. It is not a major damage. Thank God, the police did a good job,’’ he said.

On the governorship election in the state scheduled for Nov. 6, Orji said that he would not comment on it because he was not in a position to do that.

Pulse Nigeria

“I can’t speak on that (election), the commission will assess it (the situation) and decide on that.’’

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Chris Owolabi, confirmed the attack but added that the arsonists were successfully repelled.

Owolabi said that the hoodlums had attacked the nearby B Division of the Nigeria Police, where they were fiercely resisted.

He said that the hoodlums managed to set the charge room on fire with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said that three vehicles used by the hoodlums for the attack were intercepted while nine rifles, ammunition and other items were recovered from them.