RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Jennifer says the core reason for the divorce has to do with disagreement over her continued stay in the United Kingdom.

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.
Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Recommended articles

Jennifer confirmed her divorce to the ex-VP in a statement on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The estranged wife said she has no problem with Atiku marrying a new wife, adding that some of the ex-VP’s friends had tried to mediate and stop the divorce but their efforts failed.

“That His Excellency married a new wife was never the cause of our problem as many have said. His Excellency is a Moslem and I have never questioned him about his wives or intended, she said.

She explained that the core reason for the divorce has to do with disagreement over her continued stay in the United Kingdom.

Jennifer also claimed that Atiku has requested to collect an asset previously given to her.

She said, “During the initial mediation discussion, Excellency denied that he gifted the house (matrimonial home in Asokoro) even after I showed him the document with the signatures of his aide, his Excellency asked me to give him the deed of gift.

“’When I asked him, where will I and the kids stay when we come to Nigeria?’, he told me that since I am the one that asked for a divorce, I should find a place to stay, and subsequently, I moved out.”

As of the time of filing this report, Atiku has yet to make any public statement to react to Jennifer’s claims and reasons for requesting a divorce.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rivers state people with disabilities: FG tasks citizens to adopt digital literacy

Rivers state people with disabilities: FG tasks citizens to adopt digital literacy

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

NCPWD sets to implement a 5-point plan, including capacity strengthening of PWDs in 2022

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Kaduna social inclusion: Nasir el-Rufai to spend N4 billion on 2 million deprived populations, including citizens with disabilities

Kaduna social inclusion: Nasir el-Rufai to spend N4 billion on 2 million deprived populations, including citizens with disabilities

Former Senator, Ben Bruce loses mother

Former Senator, Ben Bruce loses mother

National Assembly sets N3trn revenue target for agencies in 2022

National Assembly sets N3trn revenue target for agencies in 2022

Court remands 9 suspected cultists for causing unrest in Ile-Ife

Court remands 9 suspected cultists for causing unrest in Ile-Ife

Education Minister calls on philanthropists to support out-of-school children

Education Minister calls on philanthropists to support out-of-school children

Court remands Kano ex-Commissioner for accusing Ganduje of extra-marital affair

Court remands Kano ex-Commissioner for accusing Ganduje of extra-marital affair

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom