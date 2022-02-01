Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer confirmed her divorce to the ex-VP in a statement on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The estranged wife said she has no problem with Atiku marrying a new wife, adding that some of the ex-VP’s friends had tried to mediate and stop the divorce but their efforts failed.

“That His Excellency married a new wife was never the cause of our problem as many have said. His Excellency is a Moslem and I have never questioned him about his wives or intended, she said.

She explained that the core reason for the divorce has to do with disagreement over her continued stay in the United Kingdom.

Jennifer also claimed that Atiku has requested to collect an asset previously given to her.

She said, “During the initial mediation discussion, Excellency denied that he gifted the house (matrimonial home in Asokoro) even after I showed him the document with the signatures of his aide, his Excellency asked me to give him the deed of gift.

“’When I asked him, where will I and the kids stay when we come to Nigeria?’, he told me that since I am the one that asked for a divorce, I should find a place to stay, and subsequently, I moved out.”