Mrs Jennifer Abubakar, wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, on Monday, advised the Edo electorate against vote selling.

Abubakar, who gave the advice in Benin during special town hall meeting with Edo women, said such act would translate to the electorate mortgaging their future.

She also admonished them not to be deceived by frivolous leaders, who, if voted into office would do nothing to improve their lives.

The wife of the PDP presidential candidate urged Edo women to vote for Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi and other PDP candidates in the Feb 16 general elections.

She said that an Atiku/Obi presidency would address health care and economic problems of the country.

Abubakar urged them not to be deceived by smeared campaigns and name calling against the PDP presidential candidate and his vice.

According to her, only an Atiku/Obi presidency could ensure that women and youths in the country were given their pride of place in governance.

This, she said was possible through the allocation of certain per cent of positions in the federal cabinet.

Similarly, Mrs Margret Obi, wife of the PDP vice presidential candidate, said that there was the need for Nigerians to vote for the Atiku/Obi ticket.

According to her, voting them in would ensure restructuring and security of lives and property in the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Dan Orbih, the Chairman of PDP in Edo, said that with the mass turnout of the electorate, he was optimistic that women in the state were prepared to vote.

“I have no doubt that the electorate in Edo is well ‘Atikulated, to vote the party back to power come Feb 16,” he said.