Atiku’s supporters injured as hoodlums invade PDP rally in Gombe

Bayo Wahab

Three vehicles, a bus, a car and one Keke NAPEP, were also damaged.

Some supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were injured in Gombe on Monday, November 21, 2022. (Guardian)

The supporters were ambushed along Pantami Stadium Road after Atiku left the campaign ground with his entourage through Gate Number Two of the stadium.

According to ThePunch, three vehicles, a bus, a car and one Keke NAPEP, were damaged.

Reacting to the incident, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Usman Muritala, said he was not aware of the attack.

“I was not on the podium and was only there as an official of the party so I sat like every other person to watch the whole show. There is a division in the party, a very big one,” he said.

The Kalare boys, who were armed with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, swords, clubs, and other weapons, descended on innocent party supporters, who were on their way to their respective houses, The Punch reports.

Many supporters were reportedly stranded in the stadium as the thugs blocked the route to Pantami Market and Government House.

To avoid being attacked by the hoodlums, some PDP women supporters had to attach themselves to police vans to escape from the stadium.

Meanwhile, during the rally, Atiku promised to end Boko Haram activities in the state.

He also promised to revive the Dadin Kowa Dam to generate and improve electricity in the country.

He said, “I promise you that if you elect me, what we have started, I will ensure that the electricity that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa Dam will be sufficient for the entire North-East. I will enhance farming so that our farmers will have the opportunity to farm both during rainy and dry seasons.

“I will return peace to the state because without peace all these pledges that I made cannot be actualised. I will wipe out Boko Haram. Boko Haram is nothing. We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, what will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country?

Atiku said all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, and Yobe will be reconstructed for the purpose of enhancing trade and commerce under his government.

