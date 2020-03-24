The Chief Operating Officer of the Airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi, made this clarification on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced that son of the former vice president, Mohammed, tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus on his return from an international trip.

Also, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who had contact with Atiku’s son, while on board as they both shook hands and exchanged pleasantries, had gone into self-isolation.

Sanusi said in the statement that the Bauchi State Governor was one of the Aero’s esteemed customers mentioned that had contact with Atiku’s son.

The airline chief said that the airline was cooperating with relevant authorities toward taking necessary precautionary measures with other passengers on the mentioned flight.

Sanusi said the airline wish to state that since the past three weeks, the management of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, (MMA2) Lagos, had adopted some strict measures.

“The measures is to check every passenger that is processed from the terminal.

“These include: the use of sanitiser and temperature checks, and anyone whose temperature rises above safe level is referred to the Port Health Authority.

“On our own, we have also adopted safe measures to protect our passengers. We disinfect our aircraft before and after every flight.

“We also ensure that our customers are given hand sanitiser prior to boarding and check their temperature.

“These steps are measures we have taken in accordance with the international standards,” he said.

Sanusi, therefore, assured the travelling public and its esteemed customers that it would continue to take every measure to ensure that all its aircraft were safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the airline would always protect every passenger that flies with them from any kind of exposure to this dangerous virus.