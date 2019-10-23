Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has nominated Adamu Atiku, the eldest son of the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, and 22 others as commissioners.

The list was read out at the Wednesday plenary of the Adamawa House of Assembly presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Iya-Abbas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP Secretary in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, also made the list.

Atiku loyalists, Ibrahim Mijinyawa and Umaru Daware who resigned their position as commissioners under former Gov. Muhammadu Bindow’s administration and defected to the PDP, were also nominated.

Speaking on the list, the House Committee Chairman on Information, Mr Japhet Kefas, said no date had been fixed for their screening.

“The house will decide next week on a date for their screening,” Kefas said.

NAN recalls that the house had on Tuesday approved the list of 40 Special Advisers for the governor.