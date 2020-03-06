The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for 'money laundering'.

Giwa-Osagie, who was arrested on August 8, 2019, was arraigned alongside his younger brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, on three counts of money laundering.

The two brothers had earlier been arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The defendants again appeared before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the same court on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The EFCC, according to TheCable accused the lawyer and his brother of making a cash payment of $2 million without going through any financial institution in the buildup to the 2019 general election.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

The court has fixed Monday March 9, 2020, for ruling on Giwa-Osagie’s application for permission to travel to London for medical treatment, TheCable reports.