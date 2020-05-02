Gotel Communications, a media company owned former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has confirmed that it sacked some of its employees.

The company was reported to have sacked about 46 workers on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The company announced the sack of the employees in a letter signed by its General Manager, Mohammed El Yakubu.

The letter read, “The management has decided to discontinue your services with immediate effect.

“Consequently, please be informed that your entitlements including stipend in lieu of the notice will be computed and posted into your account with immediate effect.”

Confirming the development, a statement by Yakubu and made available to journalists in Abuja by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe stated that the workers were sacked following a restructuring exercise in the company.

“The rationalisation of staff at Gotel Communications Limited, a company under the umbrella of Priam Group, is a culmination of the restructuring process in the companies under our Group.

“The founder of companies under Priam had announced that many of his business concerns would be aggregated under the Priam Group.

“Priam Group had embarked on a restructuring exercise which led to a merger of many companies under its umbrella.

“Other components of the restructuring includes rationalisation of the workforce and thus some members of staff of the group would be laid off, with their full disengagement benefits paid to them,’’ Yakubu said.