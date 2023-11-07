Atiku's camp reacts to Peter Obi's press conference

Bwala, speaking on behalf of Atiku and his running mate, labelled the duo as a "hard nut for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to crack."

Addressing the media, Bwala acknowledged Ahmed's acceptance of the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld Tinubu’s victory.

However, he pointed out that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, and his team remained unconvinced.

Bwala noted the significant challenge the Labour Party and its supporters pose to Tinubu’s presidency, suggesting that Tinubu's ability to manage this situation would become a case study for future generations of university students.