Atiku's camp reacts to Peter Obi's press conference

Ima Elijah

Atiku’s camp asserts dominance in 2023 presidential election.

Atiku's camp noted the significant challenge the Labour Party and its supporters pose to Tinubu’s presidency
Bwala, speaking on behalf of Atiku and his running mate, labelled the duo as a "hard nut for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to crack."

Addressing the media, Bwala acknowledged Ahmed's acceptance of the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld Tinubu’s victory.

However, he pointed out that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, and his team remained unconvinced.

Bwala noted the significant challenge the Labour Party and its supporters pose to Tinubu’s presidency, suggesting that Tinubu's ability to manage this situation would become a case study for future generations of university students.

In a statement shared on social media, Bwala stated, “But @PeterObi and @Naija_Activist Obi/Datti’s position today convinced me that @officialABAT Tinubu has more problems to manage with Labour Party and Obidients than the entire economy and insecurity in Nigeria. How he will navigate this is a course to be taught in OAU, ABU, and Nsukka universities.”

