Umar Pariya, one of the close aides of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been announced dead.

Pariya's demise was disclosed by Yakubu Dogara, the former House of Representatives Speaker, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He reportedly died in Dubai where, according to a report, Atiku has been staying since April 2019, weeks after he lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umar Pariya served Atiku as one of his closest aides when he was the Vice President. [Legit]

Dogara's statement read, “I received with shock the sad news of the sudden death of Alhaji Umar Pariya. Alh Pariya was an exceptionally gifted and energetic man who pursued with courage; causes that were larger than himself. Humility was his trademark and loyalty his seal.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family & pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace. I also specially condole with our leader, His Excellency former Vice President, Alhaji Wazirin Adamawa.

“Undoubtedly, you have lost a loyal, hardworking and committed associate who stood by and with you in all circumstances. May God comfort you and fill the huge vacuum created by Alhaji Pariya’s demise”.

Although, his cause of death is yet to be ascertained, Daily Nigerian quoted a family source who claimed the deceased had been on life support for about two weeks before his demise.