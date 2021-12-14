RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku wants northerners to 'wake up' and face insecurity crisis

Atiku says the north's crisis has been allowed to fester due to complacence.

Atiku Abubakar

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians in the north to face the reality of the situation troubling them.

The region has been hardest hit by an insecurity crisis that has plagued the country, resulting in the death of thousands of people and displacement of millions.

A rare wave of protests against the crisis took place in the region last week, but was suppressed by authorities.

Atiku said on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 that the north's crisis has been allowed to fester because of complacence.

"We need to wake up from our slumber and collectively acknowledge that we face an existential threat.

"We must never be shy of speaking about our challenges and then engaging to solve the problems," he posted on Twitter.

He said the north's problem can only be solved with a leadership committed to carrying everyone along, a dig at President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the region.

The incumbent's administration has struggled to contain the plague of insecurity, despite being one of his biggest campaign promises when he was first elected in 2015.

At least 11,500 people were forced to flee from Sokoto to neighbouring Niger Republic in November due to terror attacks on their communities, according to the UNHCR.

More than 200,000 Nigerians are now refugees in Niger, a majority of them victims that fled the insurgency of Boko Haram in the northeast region.

Thousands are also killed or kidnapped for ransom annually, especially in the northwest region with Katsina, Buhari's home state, one of the worst affected.

