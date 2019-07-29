Atiku made the call in a statement on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Abuja.

He said that although he is still challenging the 2019 elections results at the tribunal, he believe that a real leader did not just entail getting justice for the past but knowing that “prevention is better than cure.”

“I have been pondering on the question, how can Nigeria have credible elections.

“Our electoral system needs not just to be brought up to date, by the acceptance of the amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the 8th National Assembly, we also need to be up to tomorrow.

“This is by taking steps today to ensure that the lapses that made it possible for the 2019 elections to be manipulated or rigged are addressed,” he added.

Atiku said that one way of addressing the lapses is to implement the salient recommendations of Uwais committee and setting up Electoral Crimes Commission.

He said one of such recommendations, which would enhance the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was that the power to appoint the Chairman and board of the INEC be taken away from the President and given to the Judiciary.

“Of all three arms of government, the Judiciary is the least affected by elections, meaning that it has the highest objectivity in matters relating to INEC.

“It is, therefore, in the best position of the three arms, to appoint a chairman and board members for the electoral body that are impartial, competent and patriotic.

“This recommendation may seem like a small change, but my experience in life has taught me never to underestimate the big difference small changes can make,” he said.

He pointed out that Nigeria currently faces insecurity and economic revival as its major challenges.

Atiuk said that he did not believe in blaming, but leadership must be solution-oriented, not blame focused.

“This is why I proffer this patriotic advice. Nigeria must be great again and all hands must be on deck to achieve that,” he said.