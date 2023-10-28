Atiku to address Nigerians on issues of serious national importance Monday

The media briefing is coming on the heels of the former Vice President's defeat at the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed Atiku and Labour Party's Peter Obi's petitions for lacking in merit and affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory in the election as earlier ruled by the election petition tribunal.

Though the PDP candidate has kept mum since the judgement was handed down, his party had expressed disappointment over the ruling, saying, “It is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law.”

Meanwhile, the PDP Publicity Office, in a statement on Saturday, said its presidential candidate's address would centre on issues of serious national importance.

“The presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, will address a crucial press conference on issues of serious importance to the nation.

“Date: Monday, October 30, 2023. Venue: PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. Time: 11 am Prompt,” the statement read.