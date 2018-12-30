Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar under the aegis of Atiku Mandate Group (AMG) have reacted to the recent endorsement of President Buhari by MACBAN.

The umbrella body of herdsmen known as Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) endorsed Buhari as its preferred presidential candidate after its national meeting on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

The group’s national President, Muhammadu Kirowa said Buhari’s endorsement was based on the achievements that his government has recorded, Premium Times reports.

In its reaction, AMG’s spokesman, Sunny Areh said the herdsmen chose to endorse Buhari because of the protection they enjoy.

According to Daily Post, Areh described MACBAN’s endorsement as an endorsement of failure.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria is certainly one of the most destabilising groups that have wreaked havoc on Nigerians.

“This looks more like an endorsement by Boko Haram… it’s an endorsement of failure to protect lives and properties and a confirmation that there has been a covert and existing relationship between Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and its life patron, the President.

“It is strange but we are not surprised because being life patron of Miyetti Allah, he has guaranteed the group the forceful land seizures from citizens across the country for their cattle colonies. The endorsement is a reciprocity of being the protector-in-chief of its atrocities.

“It is laughable that an association that acknowledges mass murders by its members is pledging to collaborate with security agencies to fish out bad eggs within its fold, when it has always been known that the group enjoys state protection,” AMG added.

Herdsmen have been involved in several clashes with farmers which has led to many deaths in some states across Nigeria.