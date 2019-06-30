Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and presidential candidate of the opposition party in the 2019 elections has reportedly filed a N2.5bn libel suit against president Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie.

Atiku had recently threatened to sue Onochie, Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media over an alleged libelous tweet she posted on her Twitter handle on May 7, 2019.

In the tweet, Onochie had suggested that that Atiku was on the watch list of security operatives in the United Arab Emirates and had travelled to shop for terrorists in the Middle East, Punch reports.

However, Atiku, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) a N2.5b suit against Onochie before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on June 26.

In the statement of claim accompanying the suit, Atiku said: “To say that the claimant is shopping for terrorists knowing same to be untrue and without any foundation is not only dishonest and reckless, but is calculated and politically designed to instigate security agents against him not only in the UAE, but across the world.”

Atiku said the tweet was “politically orchestrated solely to cause maximum damage to his high reputation.”

Recall that recently, Atiku in a letter dated May 19, 2019, demand an apology from Onochie and also asked her to publish a retraction in six national newspapers and one international daily as well as on social media.

The former VP also threatened to sue her should she fail to accede to the demand “within 48 hours.”

Forty days after he demanded an apology, Atiku believes Onochie is unmoved by his demand saying instead of showing remorse, she went ahead to post another derogatory publication against his person on May 20, 2019.

Atiku said the defamatory publication was published by National dailies and online news platforms.

He said the publication portrays him as “an evil man, mentor of terrorists, someone who has links with terrorists, and a person who is interested in destabilising the peace and unity of Nigeria”.

He, however, denied the allegation describing it as the figment of Onochie’s imagination.