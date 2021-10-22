Atiku says Nigeria not serious about fighting 'irresponsible', 'ill-trained' Boko Haram

The Islamic sect is largely responsible for why Nigeria is the third most terrorised country in the world, killing thousands annually.

Speaking at Baze University's convocation lecture on Friday, October 22, 2021, Atiku said Boko Haram's ongoing menace is proof of leadership failure.

He boasted that the group was crushed in its infancy in 2001 when he was vice president during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 74-year-old said he and the then-president pressured security chiefs to quickly snuff out the group's threat at the time, and that they did until the 2009 insurgency.

He said, "It's not something that we cannot do.

"I've said it we've fought the Civil War in a most difficult terrain and we ended that Civil War in 30 months.

"Today, it's over 10 years, we're trying to suppress ill-trained, irresponsible young men.

"I don't think we're serious."