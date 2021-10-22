RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku says Nigeria not serious about fighting 'irresponsible', 'ill-trained' Boko Haram

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Atiku says Boko Haram's ongoing menace is proof of leadership failure.

Atiku Abubakar says Boko Haram should not be that hard for the government to crush [Twitter/@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar says Boko Haram should not be that hard for the government to crush [Twitter/@atiku]

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, says Boko Haram has remained a security threat to Nigerians for over a decade only because the Federal Government is unserious about fighting the terrorist group.

Recommended articles

The Islamic sect is largely responsible for why Nigeria is the third most terrorised country in the world, killing thousands annually.

Speaking at Baze University's convocation lecture on Friday, October 22, 2021, Atiku said Boko Haram's ongoing menace is proof of leadership failure.

He boasted that the group was crushed in its infancy in 2001 when he was vice president during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The 74-year-old said he and the then-president pressured security chiefs to quickly snuff out the group's threat at the time, and that they did until the 2009 insurgency.

He said, "It's not something that we cannot do.

"I've said it we've fought the Civil War in a most difficult terrain and we ended that Civil War in 30 months.

"Today, it's over 10 years, we're trying to suppress ill-trained, irresponsible young men.

"I don't think we're serious."

A UNDP report this year noted that Boko Haram has been directly and indirectly responsible for over 350,000 deaths since its armed insurgency kicked off in 2009.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG says 74,413 jobs have been created through environmental projects

FG says 74,413 jobs have been created through environmental projects

Customs intercepts live ammunition, other items worth N723m

Customs intercepts live ammunition, other items worth N723m

Soldiers engage gunmen in shootout in Ekiti, rescue 6 abductees

Soldiers engage gunmen in shootout in Ekiti, rescue 6 abductees

Atiku says Nigeria not serious about fighting 'irresponsible', 'ill-trained' Boko Haram

Atiku says Nigeria not serious about fighting 'irresponsible', 'ill-trained' Boko Haram

Senator Ndume says insecurity in Nigeria is going down

Senator Ndume says insecurity in Nigeria is going down

Federal government says some countries have been working with Nnamdi Kanu

Federal government says some countries have been working with Nnamdi Kanu

Buhari tasks Ogoni leaders on protection of national assets

Buhari tasks Ogoni leaders on protection of national assets

TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

TikTok videos longer than one minute receive up to over 5 billion views globally

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Federal government names Igboho’s sponsors

Trending

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu [LSPC]

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

An #EndSARS protester arrested in Lagos on October 20, 2021

'If you must protest, do not block roads,' Police warn #EndSARS activists

L-R: Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja Army Cantonment, Brigadier General Etsu Ndagi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; State Commissioner for Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Ikeja, Air Commodore Sunday Makinde, during a media briefing after the State Security Council meeting at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (twitter.com/@Mr_JAGs)

House of Reps says N134 billion NASS budget is too small

L-R: Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]