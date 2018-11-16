Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku says he would risk inflation by floating naira

Atiku says he would risk inflation by floating naira if elected President

The presidential candidate believes floating the naira can be a catalyst for boosting the nation's slow economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku says he would risk inflation by floating naira play Atiku Abubakar (Twitter/@atiku)

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, believes that it's worth the risk to float the naira even if it results in inflation, noting that any side effect will be balanced out by attracting more inflow of foreign currency.

During an interview with The Africa Report, published on Wednesday, the former vice president said President Muhammadu Buhari's economic policies have not been market-friendly and driven foreign companies out of the country.

To address the problem, if elected president in the 2019 presidential election, he said floating the naira would stabilise the exchange rate and attract more investors with incentives that'll ultimately boost the economy.

"I would prefer to float the naira because I believe that will bring about a more stable exchange rate. Therefore, foreign investors are more likely to return to Nigeria and invest as much as possible. We have to create more incentives for foreign investment and relax conditionalities, remove regulations as much as possible," he said.

When quizzed over how that kind of approach, especially in an import-dependent economy like Nigeria's, would most likely will drive up inflation, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said it can be balanced with the huge inflow of foreign currency.

He said, "There could be devaluation and there could be a lot of inflow of foreign currency into the country. The devaluation that is likely to result can be balanced with the relatively huge (sums of) foreign currency that will be coming into the country.

"We had that situation prior to the departure of (former president) Goodluck Jonathan. At that time, we had a pile of foreign investment in the country, and there was stability of the naira. So people did not have to go to the central bank to look for foreign exchange because there was foreign exchange in the market and in the banks. So it could turn out to be a win-win situation."

2019 presidential election

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Related Articles

Buhari's campaign DG, Amaechi, says presidential debate is unnecessary
Atiku says Boko Haram terrorists started as political thugs
APC says Atiku has 'lost any sense of shame' after gaining Igbo endorsement
Buhari accuses Kwankwaso of stealing from Kano's treasury, praises Ganduje
Peter Obi says Atiku never promised to reduce fuel price to N87 or N90 per litre
Oby Ezekwesili says she's tired of seeing Nigeria always at the bottom
My son supports Buhari because we have 'serious issues', Doyin Okupe says
'Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago?' - Atiku asks Nigerians
Buhari in first public meeting with Saraki since Senate President dumped APC for PDP
Sowore says Nigeria has been 'ruled by morons' who don't think

Local

Appeal Court cuts Dariye's 14 years prison sentence to 10
Appeal Court reduces Dariye's 14-year prison sentence for being a first time offender
Hassana and Hussaina
Kidnappers threaten to kill Zamfara twin sisters over N15m ransom
El-Rufai explains how FG spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky
El-Rufai explains how FG spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky's food, others
NBC DG, others under ICPC probe over alleged N2.5bn fraud
NBC DG, others under ICPC probe over alleged N2.5bn fraud
X
Advertisement