Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

He said that the news of the demise of the famous traditional ruler came to him as a rude shock.

“It was a shock even when the Soun died on Sunday, at the ripe age of 95 and 48 years of reign on his traditional throne,” he said.

He described the late Soun as a colourful traditional ruler, whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomoso land in many remarkable ways.

“I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomoso land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III.

“Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments.

According to him, the paramount ruler lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler, whose reign was remarkably outstanding,” he said.

Abubakar condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the good people of Ogbomoso land.