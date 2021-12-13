RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he was sad about the death of the long reigning Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oyewumi Oladunni Ajagungbade III.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Abubakar made this known in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his media officer, on Sunday.

Recommended articles

He said that the news of the demise of the famous traditional ruler came to him as a rude shock.

“It was a shock even when the Soun died on Sunday, at the ripe age of 95 and 48 years of reign on his traditional throne,” he said.

He described the late Soun as a colourful traditional ruler, whose reign impacted positively on Ogbomoso land in many remarkable ways.

“I join other friends and admirers of Ogbomoso land to mourn the transition of Oba Ajagungbade III.

“Although we are sad that his exit will deny us of his elderly counsels and admonitions, it is remarkable that the late king lived a life of accomplishments.

According to him, the paramount ruler lived a life of accomplishments as a foremost businessman and a traditional ruler, whose reign was remarkably outstanding,” he said.

Abubakar condoled with the immediate family of the deceased and the good people of Ogbomoso land.

“I expressed my deepest condolences to the Oyo State government on the loss of their traditional ruler with towering credentials. I pray that God grants his soul a peaceful repose,” the statement said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Pensioners want to stage protest in states yet to pay pensions arrears

Pensioners want to stage protest in states yet to pay pensions arrears

Canadian permanent residency pathways: How eligibility points are calculated

Canadian permanent residency pathways: How eligibility points are calculated

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death

NDLEA arrests drug couriers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, other substances

NDLEA arrests drug couriers, seizes 1m tramadol capsules, other substances

Oyo Govt begins construction of N8.27bn Independent Power supply

Oyo Govt begins construction of N8.27bn Independent Power supply

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

Atiku says death of 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso 'was a shock'

Pirates in more troubles as Buhari inaugurates fighter boats

Pirates in more troubles as Buhari inaugurates fighter boats

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)