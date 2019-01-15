The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to improve the welfare of the members of the Nigerian Armed Forces if elected president.

In celebration of Nigeria's Armed Forces Day, the former vice president extolled the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in defense of the nation during a special service held at the Ondo State PDP Secretariat in Akure on Tuesday, January 15, 2018.

The candidate said service officers deserve the best for dedicating their lives for the peace and stability of the country.

He said, "Since the First World War, Nigeria has lot many souls in defense of the country and various peacekeeping efforts.

"We are gathered here in Akure to join others in remembrance of these fallen heroes and pray for the sustenance of their respective families.

"As we remember those who have laid their lives in defense of their fatherland, I commit myself to make sure our servicemen are given the best in terms of condition of service when in office by the special grace of God."

The former vice president is one of the front runners tipped to win the February 16 presidential election.