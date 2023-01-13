ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku returns to Nigeria after UK trip

Bayo Wahab

Omokri shared a video of the presidential candidate arriving in the country in the company of some chieftains of the PDP.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Atiku’s arrival was announced on the Twitter page of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Some of the PDP chieftains in the video include Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye; former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; erstwhile Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka; and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab
