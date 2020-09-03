Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly kicked against a recent hike in electricity tariffs in Nigeria.

A new tariff regime commenced in September 2020 following the adjustment of rates by Power Distribution Companies (DisCos), with the new rates categorised by the number of hours customers are supplied electricity.

Atiku said in a statement on Thursday, September 3 that the hike is ill-timed during a period when Nigerians are still suffering the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

"Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised," he posted on his Twitter account.

A previous attempt to adjust the tariff earlier this year was met a resistance that resulted into postponing it until now.